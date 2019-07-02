Richard Studlack

One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA
19607
(610)-777-7688
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola R. C. Church
2810 St. Albans Dr.
Whitfield, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola R. C. Church
2810 St. Albans Dr.
Whitfield, PA
Richard S. Studlack, 53, of Lower

Heidelberg Twp., passed away, June 29, 2019, in his residence.

He was the husband of Christina (Stubenrauch) Studlack. In September, they would have celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. Born in Rahway, Union County, N.J., he was a son of Arlene A. (Grabowski) Studlack, Washington, N.J., and the late Stephen Studlack. He was employed by J. B. Hunt, York as a truck driver, last working Wednesday, June 26th. He was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, Whitfield and was a graduate of St. Pius X High School,

Piscataway, N.J. A member of the Mohnton Rod and Gun Club, he enjoyed hiking, working on cars and grilling.

Richard loved model trains, but most of all he loved his family and children.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his daughters, Hannah L. Studlack, Forestville, Pa., Abigail A. Studlack, at home; his brothers, Stephen, husband of Kim Studlack, South Plainfield, N.J., Michael, husband of

Denise Studlack, Washington, N.J.; and his nephews, Mikey, Jr., Stephen; and his niece, Mary.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., at St. Ignatius Loyola R. C. Church, 2810 St. Albans Dr., Whitfield. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Father Stephan Isaac Celebrant. Interment in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.,

Shillington is assisting the Studlack family. www.kleefuneralhome.com .

Published in Reading Eagle on July 2, 2019
