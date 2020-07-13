Richard T. Smith Richard T. Smith, 85, of Sinking Spring passed away in his home on Sunday, July 12, 2020, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late George J. and Amy O. (Griesemer) Smith. He was the husband of Kathryn L. (Barr) Smith, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. Richard was a 1953 graduate of Reading High School and a 1958 graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y. He played baseball for Reading High School, as well as for Gregg Post No. 12 Legion. His baseball career continued at Kings Point, where he was captain of the 1958 team. He worked for Mobil Oil Corp. for more than 26 years, the last 11 of which were spent as chief engineer on Mobil’s ocean-going tankers. After retiring from the Mobil Oil Corp., he was employed as a realtor for nine years with ERA Conrad and Associates and Coldwell Banker Real Estate Professionals. In addition to being survived by his wife, Kathryn, Richard is survived by a daughter, Marcia S. Smith, companion of Milah Allison of Mohnton, and a son, Scott T., husband of Stephanie (Moser) Smith, of Lincoln Park. He has two grandchildren from Scott and Stephanie: Stephen and Amanda Smith. Richard was predeceased by his two brothers, George W. Smith and Robert D. Smith. Family vacations included summer trips to Myrtle Beach and the Poconos, as well as numerous winter ski trips. He had been trying to figure out the game of golf for many years, but alas, time ran out. Richard enjoyed golfing with the seniors at Willow Hollow, Green Acres, and Lebanon Valley, and gives thanks for the guys running the tournaments. He enjoyed antiquing and flea markets. Recently he had resumed his hobby of paint-by-numbers, and would set up at craft shows and Shupp’s Grove, where he was knows as the “Fake Artist.” Per Richard’s request, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sinking Spring Area Historical Society, 1100 Ruth St., Sinking Spring, Pa., 19608, or to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1094, Fifth and Court streets, Reading, Pa., 19603, designated for the property fund. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
