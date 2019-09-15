|
Dr. Richard Morgan Tellam, 93, of
Reading, passed away September 12, 2019, at Berks Heim, where he was a guest for a month.
Born in the old Reading Hospital, now Northwest Elementary School, he was a son of the late Harry Sherman and Mildred Evelyn (Williams) Tellam. He married the love of his life, Helene Ann (Bosh) Tellam, who passed April 4, 2008. They celebrated 49 years of marriage prior to her passing.
He was a 1944 graduate of Reading High School and was drafted into the U.S. Army and sent to Ft. Meade, Md. There he was assigned to the U.S. Army Air Force flight training in San Antonio, Texas. After training he was sent to Guam. There he flew the B-29 with the 315th Bomber Wing out of NorthWest Field. Col. Paul Tibbets, who dropped one of the atomic bombs that ended World War II, flew out of North Field in Guam. He was pulled from flight status after a short time to work on other projects for the U.S. Army Air Force planning on Guam. He was released from military service in 1947, but kept available status for up to 5 years after that date. He immediately went to medical school with the GI Bill at O'Neil Ross College, Ft. Wayne, Ind. He graduated with his chiropractor training in 3 years. He was recalled from inactive status in November 1950, for the Korean War. He reported to Camp Kearns, Salt Lake City, Utah, for predeployment training. He traveled by ship to Korea via one of the rotating hospital ships, the USS Hope, USS Constitution and Swedish ship, the Jetlandia. He was assigned as line officer when he arrived in Korea. After a couple of months, his medical degree was discovered and put to good use. He was the first recognized EKG-trained physician in the Korean War, and he used that knowledge to treat an American brigadier general. He left Korea for good in 1952. 1st Lt. Tellam's military awards and commendations include the World War II Victory Medal, two Good Conduct Medals and 8 Bronze Stars. He attained multiple degrees and advanced degrees in medicine and engineering with the GI Bill after his service in World War II and the Korean War.
Dr. Tellam ran a successful chiropractic business in
Glenside for 65 years. He had served as president of Metals Engineering, Bern Twp., president of Brentwood
Industries and Boy Scout Panther patrol leader, Troop 234. He was a member of First United Church of Christ,
Reading, Hunter-Liggett VFW Post 38, Reading Archery Club, Packard Club, Bentley Club, National Pilots Assn., Flying Chiropractors, Rolls Royce Owners Club and was a Life Member of Gregg Post #12-American Legion.
Friends may call on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Interment in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading, will be private.
Please honor Dr. Tellam by making contributions to the American Legion Gregg Post #12, 1632 Trolley Rd.,
Mohrsville, PA 19541
