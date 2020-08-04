Richard T. Tomlinson, 71, of Mt. Penn, passed away Sunday, August 2nd, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. . Richard was born in Reading on August 31, 1948, a son of the late Gladys (Sweimler) and Raymond Tomlinson and was the widower of Susan P. (Heinly) Tomlinson. He was a member of St. Catharine of Sienna RC Church, Mt. Penn. He graduated from Reading High School and served in the U.S. Marines as a Corporal in the Vietnam War. He worked as a driver and sales representative at Eagle Distributing and also worked as a driver and dispatcher for Macaronis Travel. Richard is survived by three sons; Michael C. Tomlinson, husband of Mandy, of Oley; Matthew R. Tomlinson, husband of Gina, of Cream Ridge, NJ, and Eric S. Tomlinson, husband of Jennie, of Reading and by his close friend, Irene Messner. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, David, Alex, Matthew, Chloe,Eva, Hailey and Emily Tomlinson and by 5 siblings Craig, Randall, Carol, Gail and Sharlyn Tomlinson. He was predeceased by his brother, Roger Tomlinson. Public Viewing will be held 12 PM to 1 PM in the garden chapel at Feeney Funeral Home on Thursday, August 6th. A Religious Service will be held at 1 PM in the Garden at the Funeral Home and will be live streamed on our website, address below, starting at 1 PM. Interment will follow with full military honors will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary, webcast and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com