1/2
Richard Tomlinson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard T. Tomlinson, 71, of Mt. Penn, passed away Sunday, August 2nd, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. . Richard was born in Reading on August 31, 1948, a son of the late Gladys (Sweimler) and Raymond Tomlinson and was the widower of Susan P. (Heinly) Tomlinson. He was a member of St. Catharine of Sienna RC Church, Mt. Penn. He graduated from Reading High School and served in the U.S. Marines as a Corporal in the Vietnam War. He worked as a driver and sales representative at Eagle Distributing and also worked as a driver and dispatcher for Macaronis Travel. Richard is survived by three sons; Michael C. Tomlinson, husband of Mandy, of Oley; Matthew R. Tomlinson, husband of Gina, of Cream Ridge, NJ, and Eric S. Tomlinson, husband of Jennie, of Reading and by his close friend, Irene Messner. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, David, Alex, Matthew, Chloe,Eva, Hailey and Emily Tomlinson and by 5 siblings Craig, Randall, Carol, Gail and Sharlyn Tomlinson. He was predeceased by his brother, Roger Tomlinson. Public Viewing will be held 12 PM to 1 PM in the garden chapel at Feeney Funeral Home on Thursday, August 6th. A Religious Service will be held at 1 PM in the Garden at the Funeral Home and will be live streamed on our website, address below, starting at 1 PM. Interment will follow with full military honors will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary, webcast and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved