Richard W. Snyder, "Dick", 90, of Leesport, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in the Laurel Center. He was the husband of Jean M. (Graham) Snyder, who died April 22, 2017. Born in Reading, he was the son and step-son of the late Ethel (Scuillin) Leese and James E. Leese, Sr. Richard was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He worked for Carpenter Steel for thirty-nine years, retiring January 1988. He was a member of the former Trinity United Church Christ, Leesport. Richard was a member of the Shoemakersville Fire Company; Kutztown Fire Company; Goodwill Fire Company; Perry Game Association; Hamburg Game Association; Leesport Gun Club; and a life-member of the V.F.W. He was also a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Federation and the NRA. Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing; traveling to Canada; and spending time with his family. Richard is survived by one son: Randy S. Snyder, and his companion Cathy Hartling, Pike Twp.; and two grandsons: Richard P. Snyder and Kenneth A. Snyder, Tilden Twp. Services will be held on Monday at 11:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc, 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Leesport Cemetery. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Sunday 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Monday 10:00 to 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019