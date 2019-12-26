Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard W. Snyder Obituary
Richard W. Snyder, "Dick", 90, of Leesport, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in the Laurel Center. He was the husband of Jean M. (Graham) Snyder, who died April 22, 2017. Born in Reading, he was the son and step-son of the late Ethel (Scuillin) Leese and James E. Leese, Sr. Richard was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He worked for Carpenter Steel for thirty-nine years, retiring January 1988. He was a member of the former Trinity United Church Christ, Leesport. Richard was a member of the Shoemakersville Fire Company; Kutztown Fire Company; Goodwill Fire Company; Perry Game Association; Hamburg Game Association; Leesport Gun Club; and a life-member of the V.F.W. He was also a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Federation and the NRA. Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing; traveling to Canada; and spending time with his family. Richard is survived by one son: Randy S. Snyder, and his companion Cathy Hartling, Pike Twp.; and two grandsons: Richard P. Snyder and Kenneth A. Snyder, Tilden Twp. Services will be held on Monday at 11:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc, 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Leesport Cemetery. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Sunday 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Monday 10:00 to 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -