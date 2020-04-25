|
Richard C. (Lefty) Wagner, 92, formerly of West Lawn passed away at his home in Smyrna, TN surrounded by family on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years Rita (Lieb) Wagner. The only child of the late Helen M. Heist and LeRoy C. Wagner, Richard was born and raised in West Reading. Following graduation from West Reading High School in 1945, Richard joined the army where he was promoted to sergeant and was responsible for bringing troops home from WWII. After the army, Richard attended Princeton University graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1951. From there he began a successful career as a sales representative for James Lees and Sons (now Burlington Industries) beginning in Chicago, followed by managing territories in Nebraska and Oklahoma before returning to Berks County in 1967 and where he subsequently retired after 39 years. In 2010, Richard and Rita relocated to Tennessee to live with their son, daughter-in-law and two of their grandchildren. Richard and Rita were married in 1952 and enjoyed many years together sharing experiences with friends from their West Reading graduating class, travel across the US and abroad, golf, and tennis. Richard also loved classical music and was an avid reader. Richard is survived by his daughter, Nina M. Locasha (wife of Steve) of Loveland, OH; son, Kenton C. (Casey) Wagner (husband of Kelly) of Smyrna, TN; and 3 grandchildren: Christopher C. Wagner (Jessica Theiss) , Alexandra C. Darkangelo (wife of Paul) and Matthew R. Locasha (husband of Shauna). Richard was blessed to enjoy spending time with his first great-grandson Jackson Paul Darkangelo, who was born in October. A memorial service will be planned for a later date in the Reading area. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Richard’s memory to the or the .
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020