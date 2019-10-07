|
|
Richard E. Wamsher Sr. Richard E. Wamsher Sr., 92, of Fleetwood, passed away at 10:05 a.m., Friday, October 4, peacefully, at Lutheran Home at Topton. Richard was born in Allentown, Pa., on June 5, 1927, a son of Austin Beauvais and Grace A. (Daubenspeck) Beauvais. He was the beloved husband of 33 years to Wendy (Deysher) Wamsher, who survives him. A 1945 graduate of Reading High School he attended several colleges in pursuit of his career. He served in the U.S. Army as a Cpl. in WWII. Richard was employed as a service technician with C. W. Bouse Inc. from 1947 - 67, and with W. L. Body 1967-68. He was a service manager with Goshert’s Quality Fuels, 1968 -1983. From 1983 - 1995, he was a manager of customer service with Reading Merchants Oil Company, and then he was a service advisory for D. J. Witman Company from 1995-1997. Richard was a service manager from 1997-98 with C. D. Schneck Inc., where he retired. He was a 25-year member of RSES (Refrigeration Service Engineers Society) and a 30-year member of NAOHSM (National Association of Heat Service Manager), In retirement, Richard also was a census taker, delivered phone books, a black top salesman and delivered flowers for Royer’s. Richard is survived by his wife, Wendy; and a daughter, Wendy, wife of Kevin Boarder, of Shoemakersville. Richard is also survived by one grandson, Ryan, of Shoemakersville. Richard was preceded in death by a son, Richard E. Wamsher Jr., in 1997. Thank you to Tower Health at Home Hospice and Hawkins Home Care for his care at home. For the past nine months, a special thanks to the staff on D3 at The Lutheran Home at Topton for all the compassion and care he received. Also to the Bayada Hospice Team for the care and support and counseling to both Richard and wife, Wendy. A public gathering will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 12, at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, Pa. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 12, at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, Pa. Interment at Pleasant View Cemetery Sinking Spring, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Making a Difference, 2412 Spring St., West Lawn, PA 19609 and ALF (American Liver Foundation.org). Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc. 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019