Richard E. Wamsher Sr. SERVICES TODAY A public gathering will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, Pa. A memorial service will be held at 3 :00 p.m. A luncheon will be available at the funeral home from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc. 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. FULL Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019