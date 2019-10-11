Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD WAMSHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD WAMSHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD WAMSHER Obituary
Richard E. Wamsher Sr. SERVICES TODAY A public gathering will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, Pa. A memorial service will be held at 3 :00 p.m. A luncheon will be available at the funeral home from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc. 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. FULL Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now