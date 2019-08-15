Home

Richard Weidner


1926 - 2019
Richard Weidner Obituary

Richard G. Weidner, 93, of Shillington, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Madeline (Klink) Weidner.

Born in Reading on August 7, 1926, a son of the late Carl and Minnie (Goodman) Weidner.

Also surviving are five children, 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Richard was predeceased by his son.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton is honored to serve the family. www.aumansinc.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019
