|
|
Richard Joseph Weiler, of Hinsdale, IL passed away on December 6, 2019, at age 82, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Richard was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri in 1937, cherished son to the late August and Clara (Wagner) Weiler. Rich and his wife resided in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania for almost 30 years. His professional career spanned over 40 years at Reading, Pennsylvania based Carpenter Technology Corporation, where he went from inside sales to ultimately lead global sales and marketing. His career culminated with the role of Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, during which time he traveled extensively worldwide exploring new partnerships for the company. Rich was passionate about sailing, boating, waterskiing, and tennis. He also involved himself in a variety of volunteer activities including Boy Scouts of America leadership, serving on the board of the Boys & Girls Club of America, and involvement on area hospital boards. Most of all, he was a devoted husband, and an amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be deeply missed. Beloved husband of Mary Jo Weiler, nee Huelsman; loving father of Kimberly (Michael) Nordstrom, Scott (Kathy) Weiler, Lisa (Michael) McLaughlin, Teresa (Matthew) Smith, and Cheryl (Herbert) Eck; dear grandfather of Ross (Caitlin) Nordstrom, Rachel (Justin) Nordstrom Fazio, Sara (Peter) Nordstrom Nielsen, Dilon, Conor, Shane and Niall McLaughlin, Andrew, Emma and Christopher Eck, Jack and Madeleine Weiler, and Allison and Caroline Smith; great-grandfather of Lucas Nordstrom and Jack Fazio; fond brother of Donald (Peggy) Weiler; uncle and friend to many. Visitation Sunday, December 15th, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant Street, Hinsdale, Illinois. Funeral Monday, December 16th, St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, Hinsdale. Mass, 10:00 a.m. Interment, Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Rush University Medical Center for Parkinson’s disease research at http://rush.convio.net/rweiler, or to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019