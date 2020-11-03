1/1
Richard William Boyle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard William “Buck” Boyle Richard William “Buck” Boyle, Sr., 90, formerly of Laureldale, died November 2, 2020 at Laurel Center, Tilden Township, where he had been a resident since 2014. He was the widow of Hannah Esther (Brown) Boyle, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Born, May 11, 1930, in Tamaqua, Schuylkill County, he was a son of the late Michael Francis and Della (Allison) Boyle. Richard served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was employed with NGK Metals for 44 years, where he started as a brick layer and retired as a foreman in 1992. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed playing fast-pitch softball; he played for Booboo’s Tavern and Mark Kissinger and won three state titles. Richard is survived by his son, Richard W. Boyle, Jr., husband of Marlene K. (Strite) Boyle of Mohrsville. Also surviving are his three grandchildren: Benjamin, Lillian and Catherine. Richard was preceded in death by his seven siblings: James, William, Russel, and Bruce Boyle and Anna Manuche, Rhea Godwin, and Marion Hanna. Services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in Laureldale Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved