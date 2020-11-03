Richard William “Buck” Boyle Richard William “Buck” Boyle, Sr., 90, formerly of Laureldale, died November 2, 2020 at Laurel Center, Tilden Township, where he had been a resident since 2014. He was the widow of Hannah Esther (Brown) Boyle, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Born, May 11, 1930, in Tamaqua, Schuylkill County, he was a son of the late Michael Francis and Della (Allison) Boyle. Richard served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was employed with NGK Metals for 44 years, where he started as a brick layer and retired as a foreman in 1992. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed playing fast-pitch softball; he played for Booboo’s Tavern and Mark Kissinger and won three state titles. Richard is survived by his son, Richard W. Boyle, Jr., husband of Marlene K. (Strite) Boyle of Mohrsville. Also surviving are his three grandchildren: Benjamin, Lillian and Catherine. Richard was preceded in death by his seven siblings: James, William, Russel, and Bruce Boyle and Anna Manuche, Rhea Godwin, and Marion Hanna. Services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in Laureldale Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
.