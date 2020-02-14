|
|
Richard Alan Williams, 86, of Kenhorst, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. Born in Germantown, Pa., he was the son of the late Howard F. and the late Anne E. (Schock) Williams. He was the loving husband of Ida (Machemer) Williams. Richard was employed as an electrician for Birdsboro Corp. and worked for EMR and was the co-founder of TELCO, where he was an estimator for traffic control. Richard graduated from the Girard School of fatherless boys. He was also a member of St. Paul’s U.C.C., of Birdsboro, Pa. Surviving along with his wife, Ida, are two sons, Richard C. Williams, of Oley, Pa.; and David A. Williams, wife of Monica, of N.C.; one brother, Robert Williams, of Millsboro, Del.; and a half–sister, Linda Snyder, of Pottstown, Pa. He is also survived by four grandchildren and two great-grandsons. He is predeceased by a sister, Barbara; half-brother: Ray, half-sister, Raydell. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc. 144 N Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA 19508 and a funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, in Reiffton, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the St. Paul’s UCC Memorial Fund, 300 W 1st St., Birdsboro, PA 19508 Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020