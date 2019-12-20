|
|
Richard S. “Stu” Zorn, 87, of Kutztown, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Born February 13, 1932 in Berlin, Pa., he was the son of the late Ethel K. (Beech) and Edward F. Zorn. His wife of 62 years, Dorothy Mae “Dottie” (Gross) Zorn, passed away on November 11, 2018. Stu served his country honorably and faithfully in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Stu worked for 37 years for Synthane-Taylor, first as a machine operator and finishing as a foreman/supervisor. He also worked as a punch press operator for Graco, Elverson, Pa., and as a sexton for the United Methodist Church, Royersford. Stu attended Grace Lutheran Church, Royersford, was a 32nd Degree Mason with Spring City Lodge #553, F & AM, a member of the Lehigh Consistory and a member of American Legion Post #445, Berlin. He enjoyed gardening, coin collecting and loved to read. Stu is survived by his daughter, Donna L. (Zorn) Jones, wife of William H. Jones, Milton, Del.; his grandson, Zachary J. Jones, husband of Krystle M. Baker, Philadelphia; his brothers: Edward F. Zorn, Gerald L. Zorn and Joe Zorn; as well as his sister, Lillian (Zorn) Conrad. Along with his parents and his wife, Richard was preceded in death by his siblings: Marylee Schroyer, Kathryn Zorn, Barbara Weidner, Patricia Claycomb, Robert P. Zorn and James Zorn. Services for Richard will be private. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Richard and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019