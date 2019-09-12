|
Richard J. Zvitkovitz, 83, of Wernersville, formerly of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Wednesday, September 11, at Phoebe Berks Village, Wernersville.
Richard was born in Allentown, on June 21, 1936, a son of the late Anna (Kloiber)
and Pius Zvitkovitsch and was the husband of Katherine (Zovak) Zvitkovitz, of
Wernersville.
Richard earned his BS and MBA from
Lehigh University and worked as a
computer programmer at AT&T for 36 years until retiring in 1996. He was a member of Holy Guardian Angel R.C. Church, Laureldale.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Donna, wife of Craig Ziemba, of Reading; two sons, Michael, husband of Sonya Zvitkovitz, of Ephrata; Mark, husband of Linda Zvitkovitz, of Bel Air, Md.; two sisters, Anne Zvitkovitz, of Allentown; Theresa Califano, of Middlesex, N.J.; eight grandchildren: Victoria and Elizabeth Ziemba, Carley and Taylor Zvitkovitz, Matthew, Sandra, Daniel and Robert Zvitkovitz.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph and William Zvitkovitz.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Interment is private at the convenience of the family at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in
Richard's name to Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, 3121 Kutztown Rd., Laureldale, PA, 19605 or a .
Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA, 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.