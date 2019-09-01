|
Richmond Irwin Donaldson, 85, of
Morgantown, passed away peacefully in Elmcroft of Reading, with his family by his side on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Richmond was the husband of the late
Dolores "Dee" Yvonne (Booher) Donaldson. The couple married August 3, 1956, and enjoyed 62 years of marriage.
Born in Hingham, Mass. on August 21, 1934, he was a son of the late Irwin Keith and Winifred (Wilcox) Donaldson, and stepfather, Robert Donaldson.
Richmond graduated from Hingham High School in Mass., and went on to Philadelphia Bible Institute. He graduated from Bible Institute of Los Angeles after one year with a degree in tropical medicine.
He professed faith in Jesus Christ on August 30, 1945. Together with Dee, Richmond dedicated his life as a
missionary for 48 years, serving in Association of Baptists for World Evangelism along the Amazon River in Peru, South America. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Philadelphia Biblical University along with Dee for their missionary service. Richmond was a devoted, faithful member of High Point Baptist Chapel in
Geigertown.
Surviving are twin sons, Dr. Gordon R. Donaldson and his wife, Sue, of Mohnton; and Richmond J. Donaldson and his wife, Beth, of Geigertown; and son, Kevin D. Donaldson and his wife, Bobbi, of Thornton; seven grandchildren: Ericka, Brittany, Bryce, Natasha, Nathan, Ben and Greg; and 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is Richmond's sister, Virginia (Donaldson) and her husband, Robert Witchey, of California.
Richmond is predeceased by a grandson, Ted; and a
sister, Bernice and her husband, Joseph.
Family and friends will be received in High Point Baptist Chapel, 200 Chapel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. A Celebration of Richmond's Life will be in the chapel at 7:00 p.m.
The family requests donations be made in lieu of flowers to: Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry Inc., P.O. Box 908, Bellmar, NJ 08099.
Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton, is entrusted with the arrangements.