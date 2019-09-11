|
|
Ricky Lee Herb, 65, of Sinking Spring, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at Spruce Manor.
He was the husband of the late Joanne Marie (Walters) Herb, who passed away Aug. 2014. Ricky, a son of the late Harold H. and Pearl Marie (Schaeffer) Herb, was born in West Reading.
He is survived by two sons, Shane Michael Herb, husband of Andrea, Sinking Spring; and Christopher Lee Herb,
Sinking Spring; and five grandchildren: Kylie, Madi, Brady, Caden and Chase.
He was a 1972 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School, where he played baseball and basketball. He retired in 2018 as owner of Herbs Lawn and Outdoor Care, having
previously worked for DANA Corp. Ricky was an avid
Philadelphia Sports Fan.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13th at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,
Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m., until the time of services. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be made at
www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019