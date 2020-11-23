Ricky Lee Reinert Ricky Lee Reinert, 63 of Shenandoah passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Penn State Health, Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey. He was the son of the late Lewis and Arlene (Romig) Reinert. Ricky was a graduate of Brandywine High School, Mertztown. Surviving are his wife Beth Reinert of Shenandoah; two step-daughters, Inge Collins and her husband James of Harrisburg and Kat Walker of Los Angeles, California; three grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign the guestbook at www.woffuneralhome.com
