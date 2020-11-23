1/
Ricky Lee Reinert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky Lee Reinert Ricky Lee Reinert, 63 of Shenandoah passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Penn State Health, Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey. He was the son of the late Lewis and Arlene (Romig) Reinert. Ricky was a graduate of Brandywine High School, Mertztown. Surviving are his wife Beth Reinert of Shenandoah; two step-daughters, Inge Collins and her husband James of Harrisburg and Kat Walker of Los Angeles, California; three grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign the guestbook at www.woffuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home
132 S Jardin St.
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-590-4098
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved