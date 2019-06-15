Ricky Reider Sr., 56, of Morgantown, died unexpectedly at his home on June 13, 2019.

Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Joan (Keifer) Reider, of Narvon, and the late

Richard Reider.

Ricky worked for over 35 years at Morgan Corp. as an assembler. He was a member of the American Legion Post 537 and enjoyed riding and collecting motorcycles.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sons: Rick Reider Jr., Honey Brook, Robert Reider, Narvon, and Michael Reider, Bowmansville; a sister, Cheryl A. Reider, Narvon; his companion, Karen Landis; and two grandsons, Nathan and Jaxyn.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill, with Pastor Jahn Horgen officiating. Interment in Center Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held at Eckenroth's on Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Wednesday from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.



