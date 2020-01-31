|
It is with profound sadness that the family of Rimmer E. Haley, 89, of Brecknock Township, announce his passing into eternal life on January 29, 2020, in the care of Berks Heim. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Rimmer M. and Mary (Digby) Haley. He was married to Rosemary (Ostafinski) Haley in 1960, and they truly celebrated 59 years of marriage together. Rimmer attended Fordham and New York Universities. He served our nation proudly as Staff Sergeant in the New York National Guard for 10 years from 1948 until 1958. Rimmer’s career as a Metallurgical Engineer spanned 50 years. He was employed by Bulova Watch Company and Sharpoint/Surgical Specialties. He enjoyed watching Penn State football games, family trips to historical battle sites, Cape May, N.J., and visiting his family in New England and Nova Scotia. He was a parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at St. John Baptist de la Salle. Rimmer’s family was his life, but his heart also extended to the lives of the disadvantaged. He was especially committed to organizations for children with disabilities and to those improving the lives of the poor. In addition to his wife, Rimmer is survived by their children: Richard Haley, fiance of Jen Chaffe, of West Reading; Stephen Haley, husband, of Mary Ellen, of Lower Heidelberg; and Janine, wife of Michael Krzyzanowski, of Cumru Township. Also surviving is a granddaughter, Jordyn Krzyzanowski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Rimmer Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at St. John Baptist De La Salle Catholic Church, 420 Holland Street, Shillington, PA 19607. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Rimmer’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions in Rimmer’s honor be made to the organization that gives new life through organ transplants, Gift of Life, 401 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123. Rimmer’s family would like to thank the caring staff of Berks Heim Unit B1 for their compassionate care. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020