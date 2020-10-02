Rita A. Gehman Rita A. (Frankowiak) Gehman, 94, of Blandon, passed away on Thursday October 1, 2020 at Manor Care Laureldale. She was the loving wife of the late Marvin K. Gehman, the Jr. Heavy Weight Champion of the World known as Marvin Mercer. Rita was born on June 28, 1926 in Reading; she was a daughter of the late Francis S. and Kazmiera (Nowinowski) Frankowiak. She was Catholic by faith. She was a Reading High School graduate, Class of 1944. Rita and Marvin owned Mercer Tree Farm in Mertztown for over 50 years. Rita was active in Women’s sports in the 1940’s; baseball, basketball and volleyball in city leagues. She taught arts and crafts at the Olivet Boys Club #1, where Marvin was also the Unit Director. Surviving is a son Rory D. Gehman and three grandsons: Jesse, Evan and Andrew Gehman. In addition to her husband, Marvin; she is predeceased by a son, Duane J. Gehman. A private funeral service will be held. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Rita’s online guest book may be signed at www.aumansinc.com
Auman’s Inc Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.