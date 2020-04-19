|
Rita D. German 90, of Jackson Meadows in Exeter, passed away Thursday April 16, 2020 at her home. She was predeceased by her husband Richard J. German. Rita was born October 25, 1929 in Millcreek Township, Newmanstown Lebanon County, a daughter of the late Lewis and Helen (Hertzog) Moore. Rita worked at Berkshire Knitting Mills as a stocking pair until her sons were born. She then stayed at home to raise her family. Later she worked at Camp Hosiery. Her greatest joy was working at WEIS markets in the produce department for 20 years. Rita was an avid Baseball fan especially her beloved Philadelphia Phillies! She also enjoyed going to her children's and grandchildren's sporting activities! She was a huge Country music fan and she told stories about her dancing at Himmelreich's Grove as a young woman. She spent her senior years at holiday bazaars, going to breakfast at Boscov's East with the ladies and enjoyed going out whenever any friend or family called. Rita was a fun loving mother, sister and friend. Gimanectics we will miss you Nana! Surviving is her son Timothy R. German (wife Joanne), her daughter Marlene J. Rathman (husband Jeff), 4 grandchildren; Kate, Luke, Britanni, Timothy, Jr., and 2 great granddaughters; Mia and McCauley and friend, Susie Hinkley. Rita was predeceased by her son Rick A. German. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to Berks Encore or Philadelphia Phillies Charities, Inc. Services are private. Auman's Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is honored to serve the family. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020