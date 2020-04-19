Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-0200
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita German
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita German

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita German Obituary
Rita D. German 90, of Jackson Meadows in Exeter, passed away Thursday April 16, 2020 at her home. She was predeceased by her husband Richard J. German. Rita was born October 25, 1929 in Millcreek Township, Newmanstown Lebanon County, a daughter of the late Lewis and Helen (Hertzog) Moore. Rita worked at Berkshire Knitting Mills as a stocking pair until her sons were born. She then stayed at home to raise her family. Later she worked at Camp Hosiery. Her greatest joy was working at WEIS markets in the produce department for 20 years. Rita was an avid Baseball fan especially her beloved Philadelphia Phillies! She also enjoyed going to her children's and grandchildren's sporting activities! She was a huge Country music fan and she told stories about her dancing at Himmelreich's Grove as a young woman. She spent her senior years at holiday bazaars, going to breakfast at Boscov's East with the ladies and enjoyed going out whenever any friend or family called. Rita was a fun loving mother, sister and friend. Gimanectics we will miss you Nana! Surviving is her son Timothy R. German (wife Joanne), her daughter Marlene J. Rathman (husband Jeff), 4 grandchildren; Kate, Luke, Britanni, Timothy, Jr., and 2 great granddaughters; Mia and McCauley and friend, Susie Hinkley. Rita was predeceased by her son Rick A. German. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to Berks Encore or Philadelphia Phillies Charities, Inc. Services are private. Auman's Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is honored to serve the family. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auman's Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -