Rita J. (Sergeant) Martin Rita J. (Sergeant) Martin, 94, of Mt. Penn, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Rita was blessed with having two long loving marriages. Her first marriage was with Jack Christian with whom they celebrated 47 years until his passing in 1994. She was then reunited with her high school sweetheart Edgar P. Martin. In 1995 they married and spent 21 loving years together until his passing in 2016. Born in West Hazeltown, Pa, she was the daughter of the late John and Rita (Lenhardt) Sergeant. She was a 1944 graduate of Mt. Penn High School and was a member of St. Catharine of Siena. Rita worked as Head Secretary for the BCIU and then as a Bookkeeper for the Reading Musical Foundation. Rita, or as many referred to her as “Feisty Rita” truly loved her family and always wanted to take care of them. She was strong willed and quick to let you know what she was thinking with little or no filter. Surviving is one son, Michael Christian and one daughter, Mary Jo Hart; two granddaughters, Monika Lorah, and Miranda Carter, wife of Dan; three great grandchildren: Christian, Marissa, Courtney, and their father Matt Bowles. She is also survived by Ed’s children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation with family and friends will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, in St. Catharine of Siena Chapel, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn. Interment is private at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Catharine of Siena Church Memorial Fund at the address above. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

