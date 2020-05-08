Rita Anne Ketter (Mull) born February 6th 1944, went home to her lord on May 2nd 2020 at her home in Austin, TX. She was preceded in death by her father Henry D. Mull and Mother Anna M. Mull (Swist) as well as her brother Fred Mull. In her last months she was cared for at her home by her daughter Carla Ketter, son-in-law, and granddaughter, and a wonderful team from Hospice Austin. Rita graduated high school in Reading, PA at Central Catholic High, and continued studies where she graduated at Bryland Institute of Beauty Culture. She opened her own home salon where she cared for many clients over 20 years at Rita’s Hair Salon in St. Lawrence. Rita relocated to Austin, TX, in 2004 in order to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. She was an avid attendee and friend at the Austin Bible Church, loved by her friends and neighbors and family alike. In her last months she loved playing dominoes and visiting with friends, watching TV and telling stories. She is remembered and survived by her brother Allen Mull and niece Heather, other living relatives in Reading, as well as Carla, Lu, Marley, and Joseph in Austin, TX. Rita will be cremated and her remains will live with family. We will have a celebration of her life at a later time. Due to the recent worldwide Covid19 pandemic, Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at cinclea@yahoo.com.



