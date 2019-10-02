|
Rita A. Sroka Rita A. Sroka, 87, formerly of Laureldale and Muhlenberg Township, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 8:15 am in Berks Heim. She was the wife of the late Bernard S. Sroka who passed away October 25, 2007. Born in Reading, Mrs. Sroka was the daughter of the late Leo J. and Cecelia (Gieringer) Loeper. She was a 1949 graduate of Central Catholic High School and was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church. Mrs. Sroka was employed by Bell Telephone as an operator for 10 years and later was employed by the former Bank of Pennsylvania in Muhlenberg Township for 11 years retiring in 1990. She is survived by her daughters Lisa M. Wrede, wife of Robert E. Wrede of Reading and Debra L. Hartman, wife of Kevin R. Hartman of Hamburg and her grandchildren Shawn K. and Erica N. Hartman. Mrs. Sroka was preceded in death by her sons Michael B. Sroka in 1957 and Mark S. Sroka in 1969. Also surviving are her siblings Gerald Loeper of Wyomissing; Leo Loeper of Exeter Township; Elizabeth L. Ferreri of Exeter Township and Cecelia C. Ranalli of Reading and was preceded in death by Fred Loeper; Dolores T. Spanier; Valeria Moyer; Albert Loeper; Rosemarie Pawelski and Robert J. Loeper. The family of Mrs. Sroka would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the Unit A-1 Nursing Staff at Berks Heim for their care and compassion. Funeral procession will depart Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, Friday, October 4, 2019 at 9:15 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Laureldale at 10:00 am. Reverend Robert T. Finlan, Celebrant. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Friday from 8:00 am to 9:15 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association 225 North Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in memory of Mrs. Rita A. Sroka. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 1, 2019