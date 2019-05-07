Rita M. Tallent, 68, of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away on May 3, 2019, at the St. Francis Home of Cumru Twp. She was surrounded by her family and left in peace.

She was the wife of the late Milton P. Tallent, who passed away on December 15, 1977.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late

Jeremiah W. and Antoinette M. (DeLillo) Houck.

Rita was employed for 20 years as a life insurance

salesperson for Baltimore Life Insurance Company. She later went to work for the State of Pennsylvania working in various capacities in the Welfare and Unemployment

Departments; she last worked as a secretary for the Liquor Control Board. Rita was a member of Kissingler's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Wyomissing.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Tina M. Dunlap.

She is survived by her daughter, Tracey L. Keeney, wife of Sean B., of Stouchsburg. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Cullin, Ireland, Maeve and Tyrne Keeney, Jade, Brandon and Austin Dunlap; sister, Nancy L. Hartman; brothers, Craig A. Houck and Jeremiah W. Houck II.

A Memorial Service will be held at Kissingler's Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing, on Thursday, May 9th at 6 p.m., followed by coffee and desserts.

Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



