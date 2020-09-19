Rita Wilikofsky, 92, of Wyomissing, passed away at home on Saturday September 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late David and Sarah Chechel, both immigrants from Eastern Europe. She enjoyed a long and fulfilling marriage to her devoted partner Norman with whom she celebrated her 65 th wedding anniversary earlier this month. Rita was born in the Bronx and raised in Brooklyn where she graduated from Abraham Lincoln H.S. She moved with her family to Miami, FL where she attended the University of Miami while also working for a local newspaper. After returning to Brooklyn, she worked for the International Ladies Garment Workers Union as a research librarian. She met Norman on a ride home with a mutual friend after a weekend trip, and soon began dating the man with whom she spent the rest of her life. The couple moved to Reading in 1958. Rita took to motherhood with a passion and spent the next years raising her children. When they were older she took a job at RACC, first in the bookstore, but later assisting clients with resume writing and job interview skills. In her retirement she took time to enjoy her family, friends and travel. A generous listener, she loved people and had a keen interest in both their stories and their welfare. She was an avid reader and a skilled crossword solver. She was an active member of Kesher Zion Synagogue where she served for many years as co-chair of their Ad Journal. She was also a world class shopper who always knew a deal when she saw one. Rita is survived by her adoring husband of 65 years and her children Adam Wilikofsky (Diane) of Lancaster, PA and Andrea Sanders (Leonard) of Bryn Mawr, PA, as well as four grandsons David and Hugh Wilikofsky and Samuel and Matthew Sanders. She was the very best partner, mother, grandmother and friend imaginable. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed. Contributions in Rita’s memory can be made to the charity of your choice
