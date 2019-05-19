Ritajean A. (Hokamp) Wiedemann, 75, of Newmanstown, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019, in Manor Care Nursing Home in Sinking Spring, after her battle with Alzheimer's.

Born February 16, 1944, she was the daughter of the late John and Josephine Hokamp.

She was the loving wife of 54 years to William Wiedemann.

Rita was a 1962 graduate of Sterling High School.

She was a resident of Somerdale, N.J., until 1965, then of Magnolia, N.J., until 1978, then Atco, N.J., and then moved

to Blandon, Pa., in 2001 and finally to Newmanstown in 2006.

Rita retired from Ohio Casualty Insurance Co. in 1999.

Survivors: husband, Bill Wiedemann; daughter, Margaret Owens, of Newmanstown; son, Daniel Wiedemann and his wife, Felicia, of Allentown; granddaughters, Kristen Wiedemann and her fiancé, Kyle Hinderliter, Erin Wiedemann; and she also had three sisters.

Services will be private.

Services will be private.




