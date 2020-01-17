|
Robbi L. Esworthy Robbi L. Esworthy, 75, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in her residence. Born in Marianna, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Pearl W. (Wintersteen) Sitler. Ms. Esworthy graduated from West Reading High School in 1962 and attended Kutztown College and Penn State University. She graduated from Empire Beauty School, receiving her cosmetology license. Ms. Esworthy was a machine operator at Mrs. Smith’s Pies for 29 years and for Maier’s Bakery for six years, retiring in 2003. She was a shop steward for the Bakery Workers Union for 26 years. She is survived by her sons: Gary E. Rahn, loving companion of Lisa Martin, of Schuylkill Haven; Brett A. Rahn, fiancé of Chris Shank, of Hamburg; Chad A. Rahn, husband of Amy, of Douglassville; daughter, Billisue Holmes, of Reading; granddaughter and godchild, Kira Joeleen Smith, of Wyomisising; grandson and godson, Korey E. Seifrit, of Mohrsville; niece, Robin Leone, of Reading; and close friend, Niki Kasapidis, of Reading. She is also survived by her five grandsons; seven granddaughters; four great-granddaughters; and three great-grandsons. Ms. Esworthy was preceded in death by her daughter, Andrea L. Richmond, in 2018. Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Dr. Brett Reider will officiate. Interment will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Monday, January 20, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020