Robert A. Edwards, 69, of Summit Station, passed away Sunday, February 16th, at St. Luke's Hospital, Orwigsburg. Born in Pottsville, on March 21, 1950, a son of Robert W. Edwards and the late Helen (Fessler) Edwards. He was the husband of Bonnie L. (Moyer) Edwards. He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Summer Hill, Auburn, the NRA, USGA, Summit Station Fire Co., Am Vets, Strausstown Rod and Gun Club, Port Clinton Fish and Game and the Second Mountain Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, shooting trap and being outdoors. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from PP & L as a pole inspector. In addition to his father and wife, he is survived by sons Chad husband of Michelle, Sacramento, CA and Neal husband of Jill, New Ringgold; grandchildren: Logan, Brenden, & Jacoby, brothers Dean, husband of Lori, Summit Station and Mark, husband of Elizabeth "Bunny", Chesapeake, VA; niece, nephew and great niece. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Summer Hill, Auburn, at 2:30 pm on Thursday, February 20th, with Pastor Kenneth McDowell officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday 1:30 pm until the time of the service at the Church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the Family. Condolences may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services, Inc. both of Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020