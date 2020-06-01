Robert A. Schaper Schaper, Robert A. - 74, of Orlando, FL. On May 26, 2020, we lost a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather & brother, who is now at peace in the arms of Jesus. Born in Oak Park, IL to Edna Kelly (Kroeger) and Alfred Schaper. He graduated Bradley Univ., Peoria, IL. He joined the Army in 1967 - 1969 and served in Vietnam. Worked at Schlegel Builders for 30 years. He was a member of Rotary for 30 years. He leaves behind, his wife of 50 years, Linda (Sullivan), son Bryan Schaper of Lake Worth, FL, and daughter Heather (Vincent ) Wolle of Longwood, FL., his beloved grandchildren, Braden and Paige Wolle. Sister Lynn, of Elgin, IL. You will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved you! Please make memorial donations to your favorite charity. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, inurnment will be at a later date at Seaside Cemetery in Marmora, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland, FL. Visit www.degusipe.com to leave a message of condolence and for updated info or service dates & times.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.