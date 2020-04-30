Robert A. Sowers
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Sowers Robert A. Sowers, 84, of Reading, passed away Monday, April 27th, at Berks Heim. Robert was born in Reading, on May 26, 1935, a son of the late Carrie V. (Brown) and Robert W. Sowers. Robert is also survived by three sisters, Carolyn F., widow of Roy Mervine, Barbara E., wife of Nathan Fetter and Karen L., wife of Russell George; a brother, Kenneth I., widower of Brenda Sowers. Robert is also survived many nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by sisters Virginia M. Sowers, Madelyn M. Stanley, Patricia A. Dinino, Nancy S. Sowers, Margaret L. Sowers, Marie L. Carithers, and a brother Ronald W. Sowers. Interment in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. Due to the current situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved