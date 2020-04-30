Robert A. Sowers Robert A. Sowers, 84, of Reading, passed away Monday, April 27th, at Berks Heim. Robert was born in Reading, on May 26, 1935, a son of the late Carrie V. (Brown) and Robert W. Sowers. Robert is also survived by three sisters, Carolyn F., widow of Roy Mervine, Barbara E., wife of Nathan Fetter and Karen L., wife of Russell George; a brother, Kenneth I., widower of Brenda Sowers. Robert is also survived many nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by sisters Virginia M. Sowers, Madelyn M. Stanley, Patricia A. Dinino, Nancy S. Sowers, Margaret L. Sowers, Marie L. Carithers, and a brother Ronald W. Sowers. Interment in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. Due to the current situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.