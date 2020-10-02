1/1
Robert A. Thomas Sr.
Robert A. Thomas, Sr. Robert A. Thomas, Sr., 95, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, September 29th, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading. Robert was born in Reading, on February 12, 1925, a son of the late Kathryn (Loose) and Arthur Thomas. He was the widower of Doris L. (Sallade) Thomas. Doris died in 1974. He was also, predeceased by his second wife Dawn (McGinathin) in 2015. Robert graduated from Reading High School in 1944. He worked as a tool maker at Dana Corporation, Reading. Robert is survived by a daughter, Carol Thomas; two sons Robert A. Thomas, Jr. and David Thomas; two step-daughters, Kathy Mayberry and Debbie Korn. He is also survived by five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and two step-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 5th at Laureldale Cemetery in Reading. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
