Robert Allen MacDonough
Robert Allen MacDonough (Bob) Robert Allen MacDonough (Bob) 64, died surrounded by his family on November 9, 2020 in his Fleetwood home. Bob was the husband to Adrienne (Pullano) MacDonough and married for 45 loving years. Born in Reading on December 30, 1955, he was the son of the late Ellis and Marie(Merkel) MacDonough. Bob was a member of the Reading North Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was baptized on July 12, 1974. Bob graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 1974. After graduating he started his 28 year career in heavy highway construction, where he was a Foreman until his disability/retirement. He was an avid fisherman and loved to share that hobby with his brothers and nephews. Along with gardening and landscaping, he enjoyed tinkering in his garage and playing all sorts of card games like Sequence but especially loved to play Pinochle with family and friends. Bob loved to go to Ocean City, MD and camping with family and friends, spending weekend trips to Peach Bottom with his brother in law and going to Eagles Mere as some of his favorite pastimes. He also looked forward to his annual trips to the hunting cabin with his nephews in Elk Co. He was tireless in his quest for a job well done and was always the first person to be there when anyone needed help with anything. He was known for his dry sense of humor and his uncanny ability to comedically escalate a situation. Bob is survived by his daughter Dianna L. MacDonough and his two brothers: Norman MacDonough, husband to Buela and Richard MacDonough, husband to Kathy. He is also survived by 20 nieces and nephews and 22 great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his daughter Elizabeth MacDonough and his sister Lois, wife of the late James Sweitzer. A memorial service will be held on Sunday November 29, 2020 at 5:00 pm via Zoom. Download Zoom app. Meeting ID: 84659576009 Passcode: m21314 Online condolences can be made at www.allentowncremationservices.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
