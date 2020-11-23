Robert “Bob” Allen Swoyer, Sr. Robert “Bob” Allen Swoyer, Sr., 97, passed away November 19, 2020, in his Shillington residence. With his passing, we lose yet another of the few remaining members of the “greatest generation,” people who lived through incredible changes in our world, and who sacrificed so much for the benefit of future generations. We are all in their debt. Born November 2, 1923, in Reading, he was a son of the late Allen H. and Catherine (Scheider) Swoyer. Robert was a partner with his son in their Consulting Engineering firm, Robert A. Swoyer Associates, a company he founded in 1967. Previously he worked for Gilbert Associates, C.F. Luppold, Lebanon Engineering Associates, and finally for Sanders and Thomas as their Chief Mechanical Engineer. He was a member of a number of engineering societies, and a Past President of the Reading Chapter of the Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers. After graduating from Reading High School in 1941, Bob volunteered for the US Army during WW II and worked in Washington, DC in the President’s detail of the Military Police during the Roosevelt Administration. He was also in charge of the President’s dog “Fala,” and stood in honor during Roosevelt’s funeral parade. He later served in the Pacific Theater. Bob was devoted to the Masons. He was a member of Chandler Lodge, #227 for 72 years and a dual member of Williamson Lodge #307. He was knighted a 32° Scottish Rite Mason in the Valley of Reading over 50 years ago. He was coronated a Sovereign Grand Inspector General 33° Honorary Member of the Scottish Rite Supreme Council in Boston, MA in 2009. He was also a member of Rajah Shrine for over 50 years. His proudest achievement was his dedication to the design and construction of the Scottish Rite Cathedral in West Reading. He was a member of St. John’s (Hain’s) United Church of Christ, Wernersville, where he served on Consistory and sang in the choir. Bob is survived by children: Robert, Jr., husband of Barbara Bickel Swoyer, and Robin Alana Swoyer; three grandchildren: Samuel, husband of Lisa Broom, Mary, and Johanna Swoyer; and his longtime companion, Lois Ensslen. He also was very close with his nephew Jeffrey Swoyer, his wife Linda, and their family. He was predeceased by his brother, George Swoyer, and sister Margaret (Swoyer) Gass. Services will be livestreamed on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. on Bob’s page of the Kuhn Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Children’s Dyslexia Center of Reading, 430 South Seventh Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
