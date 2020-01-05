|
Robert Peter Arantowicz, 83, of Narvon, Pa., formerly of Elverson, Pa., died on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center, in Narvon, Pa. Born February 15, 1936, in Shenandoah, Pa., he was the son of the late Norbert Arantowicz and Theresa (Slavinsky) Arant. He was the husband of Alice Ida (Rademacher) Arantowicz. He was employed as a mechanic for 37 years by Trans World Airlines. He was a Army Veteran of the Korea Conflict. He was a member of Immaculate Conception BVMRCC, Douglassville, Pa., 3rd degree Knights of Columbus and Chestnut Hill Archery Club, Morgantown, Pa. Surviving are sons, Eugene R., husband of Kimberly Arantowicz, of Exeter Twp., Berks Co., Pa.; and Gerard R. Arantowicz, of Baldwin City, Kan.; daughters: Julie A., wife of Joseph Straka, of Exeter Twp., Berks Co., Pa.; Mary B., wife of Vincent Morris, of Brecknock Twp., Berks Co., Pa.; and Stephanie M., wife of Alex Kurylak, of Nazareth, Pa.; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He was predeceased by son, Francis Otto Arantowicz; and one grandson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January, 8, 2020, at Immaculate Conception BVMRCC, 905 Chestnut Street, Douglassville (Union Twp), PA, with the Rev. Msgr. John B. McCann officiating. The visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at the church. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception R.C. Cemetery, Douglassville, Pa. Memorial contributions may be sent to Immaculate Conception RC Church, 905 Chestnut St., Douglassville, PA 19518, or Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center, 2499 Zerbe Road, Narvon, PA 17555.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020