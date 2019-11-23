|
Robert Bernard Weinzapfel, 65, of Oley, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was the loving husband of Sharon M. (Foster) Weinzapfel, of Oley; and father of Christopher T. Weinzapfel, of Brooklyn, N.Y. A viewing will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Catharine of Siena Catholic Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, PA 19606. Robert will be laid to rest in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading. FULL OBITUARY TO RUN IN THE MONDAY EDITION. www.AumanInc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019