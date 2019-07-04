Robert L. Bachman, 82, of Stone Ridge and formerly of Robesonia, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Hershey

Medical Center.

He was the husband of the late Ann M. (Schaetzle) Bachman, who died Dec. 16, 2012. Robert, a son of the late John S. and Amelia M. (Keffer) Bachman, was born in Shillington.

He is survived by a son, Douglas L. Bachman, Womelsdorf; three daughters: Robin A., wife of Perry Sweigart,

Elizabethtown, Alice M. Bachman, Womelsdorf, and Theresa L., wife of Sheldon L. Frederick, Womelsdorf; seven grandsons; a stepgranddaughter; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda L. Bachman; eight siblings; a granddaughter, Jessica; and a great-granddaughter, Trinity.

He was a Navy Veteran, having served during the Korean War. He retired from Carpenter Technology in 1997 from the transportation department. He was a life member of Marion Fish and Game Club. He loved to hunt, fish, travel and collect coins. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Kubota Tractors.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 9th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 335 S. 8th St., Lebanon, PA 17042. Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.

