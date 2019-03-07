Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Bagenstose.

Robert C. Bagenstose, 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in his Muhlenberg Township residence

surrounded by his loving family.

Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Ray R. and Florence (Seifrit)

Bagenstose.

He was the longtime partner of Renee M. (Esterly)

Wertman.

A 1965 graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School, Bob earned his Bachelor's degree in economics at Kutztown University, and graduated from the University of Virginia School of Retail Banking.

Bob began his professional career working for the

University of Alabama in the Geological Survey

Department for five years. He was a banker at a number of area financial institutions, including Meridian Bank/Core States/Wachovia/WellsFargo/All First/Bank of PA and Sovereign before retiring from Santander Bank in 2013. He served as president and was a longtime board member of the Council on Chemical Abuse.

In his younger days, Bob enjoyed drumming and playing in a number of local bands. After retirement, he was the controller at Neo-Pangea, West Reading, and also loved

volunteering at Wyomissing Hills Elementary Center.

Bob is survived his son, Brett J. Bagenstose, husband of Christin, Wyomissing; and step-sons, Jared Perella,

husband of Tina, Shillington, and Justin Perella, husband of Carla, Sinking Spring. Also surviving are six

grandchildren: Mya and Ethan Bagenstose, and Jack, Zoe, Ava and Rocco Perella. His sister, Gail, wife of Gary Orr, Wyomissing also survives him.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Bob may be made to the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds, PA 17569, or online at www.dvgrr.org. Online condolences may be made

expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



