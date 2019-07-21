Robert L. Bailey, 76, of Hamburg, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in his

residence.

He was the husband of Carol L. (Behler) Bailey, who died May 22, 1994. Born in Bern Twp., he was the son of the late Raymond and Bertha (Rissmiller) Bailey.

He was in the Pennsylvania National Guard for two and a half years. Robert was a welder and assembler for Dana Corporation. He was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hamburg. Robert was a member of the Dana Retirees Group. He enjoyed ATVs, fishing, hunting, car shows and races.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Cherie L. (Bailey), wife of Kerry D. Mindy, Morgantown; and one grandson, Eian Mindy. He is also survived by his companion, Jean Spease. Robert was a brother to Earl, Paul and Richard

Bailey, Mabel Zimmerman and Rose Martin; and stepbrother to Kenneth and Floyd Spease.

A memorial service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th Street, Hamburg (off street parking in rear). A visitation will be held in the funeral home Friday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private in St. John's Cemetery, Hamburg.

Robert certainly had an affinity for our furry friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963 or Hillside SPCA, Inc., 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. For online condolences, please visit,

