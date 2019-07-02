Robert L. Bankes, 95, of Muhlenberg Township, died on Saturday June 29, 2019.

He was the husband of the late Betty R. (Fritz) Bankes. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late William C. and Jennie (Fritz) Bankes.

He is survived by two daughters, Terrylyn M.D., wife of Michael J. Mullery, of Sarasota, Fla., and Lori, wife of Robert J. Michalsky, Chester Springs, Pa. In addition, he is survived by grandson, Eric Michalsky, husband of Sallie Cook; granddaughter, Jill Serrano Michalsky, wife of Christian Serrano; and great-granddaughters: Scottlyn, Hadley and Rosemary Michalsky. There are three nieces: Sharon, wife of Dean Whitman, Heidi, wife of Daniel Moser, Vicki, wife of the late Ronald Row Jr.; and three nephews: William Bankes, husband of Mary Hoelker, James W. Schoellkopf Jr., husband of Alice Klein and Eric Schoellkopf Sr., husband of Veronica Babilon. There are 13 additional grandnieces and nephews; and 17 great-grandnieces and nephews.

He graduated from the Reading High School in 1941, McCann's School of Business and the University of Pennsylvania Wharton's School of Accounts and Finances. He was a life member of the National Institute of Management Accountants.

During World War II he served in the U.S. Army Anti-Aircraft division in the South Pacific and Southern Philippines where he was awarded two Bronze stars.

He was manager of Regulatory Accounting at Med-ED/ First Energy Corporation retiring after 38 years. He served as secretary to the trustees and financial secretary treasurer of the Temple Fire Co. for 38 years retiring in 2011. He was a life member of Central Fire Co. in Laureldale. He also was a member of Rosedale U.C.C., where he was treasurer for 26 years.

He served as treasurer of Met-Ed Retirees. He was a member of West Lawn Seniors, Tuckerton Nifty Fifty Club and People Over Fifty Retirees. He was also instrumental in establishing and financing the Laurel Run Swimming

Association in Muhlenberg Park.

Services will be held Monday, July 8th, 11:00 a.m., at Stitzel Funeral Home & Crematory, 3300 Kutztown Rd., Laureldale. Viewings will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m., on

Sunday, July 7th and 10:00-11:00 on Monday, July 8th.

Burial will follow at Laureldale Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Rosedale U.C.C 1301 Bellevue Ave, Laureldale, PA 19605. For online

condolences visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



