Robert Stanley Bare, 89, passed away
September 22, 2019, at The Heritage of Green Hills, Cumru Township, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the widower of Florence
Catherine Bare, with whom he shared
almost 60 years of marriage.
Born, February 8, 1930, in Reading, he was a son of the late Alvin Dewey and Rosa (Himmelberger) Bare.
Robert was employed as a carpenter with Carpenter Technology for 38 years, retiring in 1987.
He was a member of the former St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, Millmont.
Robert served in the U.S. Army, as a medic, from 1947-1950.
He enjoyed reading the Bible daily, as well as
woodworking, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his four children: Richard M., husband of Deborah J. Bare, of Penn Township; Robert S. Jr., husband of Eileen A. Bare, of Spring Township; George A., husband of Deborah A. Bare, of Strasburg; and Sandra M., wife of Bret D. Morey, of Ruscombmanor Township. Other
survivors include his six grandchildren: Michele Bare,
Erika Bare, Jennifer Bond, Steven Bare, Kevin Morey and Justin Morey; and his four great-grandchildren: Julia, Jaxon, Claire and Isabella.
Robert was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Karen Bare; and by his siblings: Ralph Bare, Irene White and Betty DiPietro.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m., at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Gethsemane
Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses, nurses' aides and kitchen staff of Green Hills Manor for the exceptional care they provided Robert.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: , 237 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601.
