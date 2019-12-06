|
Robert “Bobby” P. Bartman Jr., 48, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Reading Hospital. Born in Heidelberg, Germany, on November 2, 1971, Bobby was the son of Robert P. Bartman and the late Laura (Powell) Bartman, who passed in 2013. He is survived by his father, Robert P. Bartman (Mary Kimmel), Orwigsburg, Pa.; his sister, Jessica Welliver (Kevin Simons), Millsboro, Del.; his niece, Emily Gaugler; his nephew, Zachary Levengood; and all of the friends he made at Prospectus Berco in Reading, where he resided for the last 37 years. Bobby’s family and friends will always remember his ability to make everyone smile in any circumstance and his love for Sesame Street. As Cookie Monster has said, “Sometimes me think what is love, and then me think love is what last cookie is for. Me give up the last cookie for you.” In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents. A viewing will take place on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m., at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Mt. Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bobby’s memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at http://www.pancan.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019