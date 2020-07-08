Robert J. Beane, 86, of Exeter Township, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia L. (Reese) Beane with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage. Born January 11, 1934, in West Reading, Mr. Beane was the son of the late Jack L. and Mildred (Moodhard) Beane. He was a 1951 graduate of the former Mount Penn High School, where he was a member of the stage crew, audio-visual crew, Key Club and National Honor Society. Mr. Beane was a 1955 graduate of Albright College with honors, earning a degree in economics with disciplines in business administration and history. He was a dedicated member of the former St. Stephen’s Reformed United Church of Christ for 50 years where he served on consistory, was the church historian, liturgist, confirmation and Sunday school instructor and acolyte coordinator for 30 years. He was also a member of First Reformed United Church of Christ in Reading for 12 years. Mr. Beane was an Army veteran of the Cold War serving with the 509th Armored Field Artillery Battalion, 3rd Armored Division, Hanau, Germany in 1957 and 1958 as a Morse code radioman and clerical specialist. He was employed at Jack Beane’s Food Market for 25 years and at Meridian Asset Management for 12 years last working in 1996. Mr. Beane was the scoutmaster for Lorane Cub Scout Pack #319 and a member of the Pi Gamma Mu National Honorary Society in social science, Albright Chapter. He was the author of “St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ-100th Anniversary: 1884-1984”. An avid non-fiction reader, he enjoyed topics on World War II, parapsychology, reincarnation, pyramid power, the hollow earth theory, Atlantis and UFO’s. Mr. Beane was the disc jockey for several years at the former Carsonia Park Crystal Ballroom, where he met his wife in 1955. In addition to his wife, Mr. Beane is survived by his children David R. Beane, Esq., husband of Geraldine E. Beane of Reading and Dawn B. Barzd, wife of Thomas Barzd of Exeter Township, and his sister Doris B. Sowers of Wyomissing. There are 6 grandchildren, Connor Leinbach of West Reading, Ryan Barzd and Abigail Barzd of Exeter Township, J. Alexander Beane of Wayne, New Jersey, and Andrew Beane and Victoria Beane of Reading. A memorial service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment with Military Honors rendered by a United States Army Honor Guard will follow in Laureldale Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Tuesday 9:30 am to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to “Operation Smile”(cleft palate), 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453 in memory of Mr. Robert J. Beane. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com