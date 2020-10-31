Robert J. Bechtel, 80, of Douglass Township, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:30 am in his residence. He was the husband of JoAnn L. (Muzalski) Bechtel. Born in Earl Township, Mr. Bechtel was the son of the late Edmund Y. and Arline (Reppert) Bechtel. He was a 1958 graduate of Boyertown High School and in 1975 graduated from Albright College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. Mr. Bechtel served in the United States Navy and was a 2 nd class electrician. He was a member of Saint Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, member of Keys of Life Senior Organ Group, Legion of Mary, Boyertown Kiwanis Club, served as Commissioner of Colebrookdale Township and served on Boyertown Borough Council. Mr. Bechtel was a production supervisor at Cabot Performance in Boyertown for 31 years retiring in 1996. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Robert J. Bechtel, Jr. of St. Lawrence, Kristina L. Kujat of St. Lawrence, Kelly S. Romig, wife of Jason Romig of Beavertown, PA, his grandson Andrew Jason Romig, brother Larry Bechtel, husband of Elsie Bechtel of Boyertown, sisters Betty Kulp, wife of Ed Kulp of Pike Township, Gloria Rader of Earl Township and Doris Wentzel of Earl Township. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church 4975 Boyertown Pike, Exeter Township, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 am. Reverend Monsignor Edward R. Domin, Celebrant. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Navy Honor Guard will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, Wednesday November 4, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Thursday from 9:15 am to 9:45 am at Saint Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church. Floral arrangements would be appreciated or contributions may be made to Saint Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church 2427 Perkiomen Ave. Mt. Penn, PA 19606 or to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 in memory of Mr. Robert J. Bechtel. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com