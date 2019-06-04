Robert "Bob" L. Becker Sr., 67, of Denver, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at

Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. He was the son of the late John P. and Anna K. (Good) Becker. Bob was the loving

husband of 3 and a half years to Dixie L.

(Anderson) Becker.

He graduated from Elizabethtown Area High School, Class of 1969. Bob worked at Four Season Produce for 41 years as a produce buyer. He was a charter member of

Marietta Community Chapel and most recently a member of Bowmansville Mennonite Church. He was a member of Gideons International and a devoted sponsor of over 20 children through Compassion International. He enjoyed history and had a vast collection of history books.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Estelle; a stepson, Daniel Iwanyszyn; three

grandsons: Jonathan Noll, Jacob Noll and George Estelle; a brother, Christian G. Becker, of Elizabethtown; and a sister, Esther Groff, of Lancaster.

He was predeceased by his wife of 33 years, Rose M. (Flowers) Becker; son, Robert "Bobby" L. Becker Jr.; two brothers, James G. Becker and John M. Becker; and sister, Anna Ruth Burkholder.

Viewings will be held Friday, June 7th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N.

Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567, and on Saturday, June 8th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 129 Pleasant Valley Rd., East Earl, PA 17519. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church and interment to follow in Bowmansville Mennonite Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601 and Bowmansville

Mennonite Church Benevolence Fund, 129 Pleasant Valley Rd., East Earl, Pa 17519.

None




