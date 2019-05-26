Robert Bertrum Bellman, 101, a resident of The Highlands at Wyomissing, passed away there on May 17th after a brief illness.

A lifelong resident of the Reading area, Bob operated a paint store on Lancaster

Avenue for several decades before he retired to enjoy traveling, fishing and hunting. He was a veteran of the European campaign during World War II.

The son of Robert and Matilda

(Kornhammer) Bellman, he was also

predeceased by his brother, Vincent Bellman.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte (Rutt) Bellman; nieces and nephews, their children; and his longtime friend, Charlie Whitmoyer, who was like a son to him.

His love of the outdoors and the natural beauty of Berks County inspired him to contribute to Berks Nature and local rod and gun clubs.

Services will be private in the Highlands at Wyomissing. Interment will be private in Aulenbach's Cemetery.

Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.




