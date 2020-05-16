Robert Bentley Jr.
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert C. Bentley, Jr., 60, passed away May 12, 2020, in his South Heidelberg Township residence after a valiant fight with Pancreatic Cancer. He was the loving husband of Deana J. (Speece) Bentley. Born in Coatesville, he was a son Robert C., Sr. and Gly (Cleland) Bentley, Douglassville. He was employed by Spartan Motors, Ephrata. Robert enjoyed camping, going to the mountains, and loved all things, Harley Davidson. He was a longtime firefighter. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by three children: Nathaniel J. (Sarah M.) Bentley, Blandon, Robbi L. (Carlos R. Martinez) Bentley, Muhlenberg Township, and Ashley J. (Westley A.) Heim, Hamburg; three siblings: Bruce A. (Patty) Bentley, Pottstown, Scott Bentley, MD and Jennifer (Darryl) Clear, Pottstown; four grandchildren: Bianca M. Martinez, Ella A. Bentley, Jameson A. Heim and Jaxson T. Heim; and his in-laws: John and Darlene Speece and Marvine Weidner, all of Reading. He was predeceased by his first wife, Carla B. (Weidner) Bentley, who passed away in 2014. A drive thru visitation will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Rd #180, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
