Robert A. "Bob" Berns, 86, formerly of Reading, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Lebanon VA Medical Center.

He was the husband of Jacqueline J.

(Moser) Berns, of Lititz. Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late George W. and Lillian (Bowers) Berns. Bob graduated from Reading High School and proudly served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict. He did extensive volunteer work with

numerous different organizations. Bob was a design

engineer for Met-Ed for 35 years from where he retired.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his son, Chris A.; granddaughter, Ana A.; daughter-in-law, Galina; and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by three sisters; and one brother. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., in Forest Hills Memorial Park, 390 W. Neversink Road, Reading, PA 19606.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lebanon VA Eagle Heights Inpatient Hospice Unit, c/o Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042 or Veterans Making a Difference, 645 N. 6th Street, Reading, Pennsylvania 19601.

Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



