Robert Warren Bobst, 82, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in his Reading residence.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Eways Bobst. He was born in Reading on June 25, 1936, a son of the late William and Victoria (Stankiewitz) Bobst.

Robert was a veteran serving during the Korean War Era. He joined his wife in the oriental rug retail business for many years after his father-in-law passed away. He was

also a roofer and an appraiser in the construction business. Also surviving is his son, Robert Bobst Jr.; and family, daughters, Jamie and her husband, Scott Beyerle Sr., of

Lititz; Lindsey L. Eways Bobst, at home; and 2 grand-children, Kathy Beyerle and Scott Beyerle Jr.

Robert was predeceased by his 2 brothers, James S. Bobst and Gary R. Bobst.

Services are private. Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Reading, is honored to serve the veteran.

