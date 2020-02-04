Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOOD FUNERAL HOME&CREMATION CENTRE,INC. - Reamstown
34-38 NORTH REAMSTOWN ROAD
Reamstown, PA 17567
(717) 336-4909
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Bohn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Bohn Obituary
Robert H. “Bobby” Bohn, 78, of Sinking Spring, passed away Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 at Tower Health Reading Hospital. Bobby was a son of the late Harry E. & Ruth M. (Gelsinger) Bohn and the loving husband of 55-years to Janet (Blimline) Bohn. Bobby worked at the Glen-Gery brick plant for over 20 years. He was a classic car enthusiast, enjoyed working on cars and going to car shows. Bobby had a very strong work ethic and he was always looking for something more to do. He also enjoyed being outdoors. Bobby was a member of the Gouglersville & Fritztown Fire Companies, and of the Wyomissing United Church of Christ in Gouglersville. In addition to his wife, Bobby is survived by two children, Sandra J. Moyer (Michael) of Sinking Spring & Terry L. Bohn (Lynanne) of Shillington; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn & Brandon; a brother, Howard H. (Judy) Bohn of Reinholds.; and a grand-puppy, Jax. Bobby was predeceased by sister, Kathryn G. Brown and brother, Kenneth E. Bohn. Viewing: Wed., Feb. 5th from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, Pa 17567. Committal service will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. Memorial contributions - to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508 and Wyomissing United Church of Christ, 2 Vermont Rd, Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Condolences may be posted at www.goodfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -