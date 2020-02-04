|
|
Robert H. “Bobby” Bohn, 78, of Sinking Spring, passed away Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 at Tower Health Reading Hospital. Bobby was a son of the late Harry E. & Ruth M. (Gelsinger) Bohn and the loving husband of 55-years to Janet (Blimline) Bohn. Bobby worked at the Glen-Gery brick plant for over 20 years. He was a classic car enthusiast, enjoyed working on cars and going to car shows. Bobby had a very strong work ethic and he was always looking for something more to do. He also enjoyed being outdoors. Bobby was a member of the Gouglersville & Fritztown Fire Companies, and of the Wyomissing United Church of Christ in Gouglersville. In addition to his wife, Bobby is survived by two children, Sandra J. Moyer (Michael) of Sinking Spring & Terry L. Bohn (Lynanne) of Shillington; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn & Brandon; a brother, Howard H. (Judy) Bohn of Reinholds.; and a grand-puppy, Jax. Bobby was predeceased by sister, Kathryn G. Brown and brother, Kenneth E. Bohn. Viewing: Wed., Feb. 5th from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, Pa 17567. Committal service will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. Memorial contributions - to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508 and Wyomissing United Church of Christ, 2 Vermont Rd, Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Condolences may be posted at www.goodfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020